Deputies: Cornelius man dies after crashing into light posts

Deputies said a Cornelius man died after crashing his pickup into several light posts early Monday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of North Adair Street and North 20th Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

Dispatchers said a witness had called in after a pickup hit the light posts, causing it to flip onto its side.

When the deputies arrived at the scene they said they found the driver of the truck, 48-year-old Rony Reyes-Castellanos, dead inside the vehicle.

After investigating the incident, the deputies learned Reyes-Castellanos had hit at least two other vehicles in Hillsboro prior to crashing in Cornelius. Witnesses in both of those incidents told deputies that Reyes-Castellanos was driving recklessly, and deputies determined speed was a factor in the crash.

The Cornelius Fire Department, Hillsboro Police and Forest Grove Police departments, Oregon Department of Transportation, Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team and Portland General Electric assisted deputies in the response to this incident.

