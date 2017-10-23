Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 23 - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 23

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Monday, October 23, 2017.

Where will your journey take you today? You don't have to visit a galaxy far, far away to celebrate reading and Star Wars. In honor of "Star Wars Reads Day," Portland State University is hosting a special event Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, head to PDX.edu.

So many of us will soon be loading up on candy come Halloween, but we can enjoy something yummy right now without the guilt! To get the tasty recipe for a Kale-icious Smoothie from MORE'S healthy eating expert Monica Metz, head to MonicaMetz.com.

