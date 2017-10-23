Get your green on with a Kale-icious Smoothie

So many of us will soon be loading up on candy come Halloween, but we can enjoy something yummy right now without the guilt!

MORE'S healthy eating expert Monica Metz Kale-icious Smoothie combines dino kale, cucumber, bananas, pineapple and more for a refreshing option for breakfast or an on-the-go snack.

Kale is off-the-charts high in cancer-fighting antioxidants, like its cruciferous cousin broccoli and cauliflower, as well as being high in lutein and beta-carotene.

To get the tasty recipe for Monica’s Kale-icious Smoothie, head to MonicaMetz.com.

