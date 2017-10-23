Missing 59-year-old Portland man found safe

A missing 59-year-old Portland man has been found safe.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public’s help locating Henry “Hank” Scarborough on Monday.

Officers said his family had not heard from him and they were concerned for his well-being.

Investigators put out an alert with a description of Scarborough and his car.

On Tuesday, police said Scarborough had been safely located and he was no longer considered a missing person.

No other details were released about this case.

