Portland police searching for missing 59-year-old man

Henry "Hank" Scarborough and a photo of his vehicle, a silver 2010 Kia Forte with Oregon license 103EWH that has an Oakland Raiders sticker on the right side of the rear bumper. (Portland Police Bureau)

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old man.

Officers describe Henry "Hank" Scarborough as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue button-up shirt with a collar, and he wears corrective glasses.

Investigators said Scarborough drives a silver 2010 Kia Forte with Oregon license 103EWH that has an Oakland Raiders sticker on the right side of the rear bumper.

Officers said Scarborough's family has not heard from him, and family members are concerned for his wellbeing.

The officers noted that there are no suspicious circumstances or foul play believed to be involved in this case.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone who sees Scarborough to call 911 so officers can check on his welfare. Anyone with other information on Scarborough is asked to email Detective Heidi Helwig with the Portland Police Bureau Missing Persons Detail at Heidi.Helwig@portlandorgeon.gov.

