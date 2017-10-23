Portland day care center’s license suspended after second death reported in less than 2 years

A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed officers responded to a medical emergency regarding a 10-month-old baby at Broadway Children's Center in northeast Portland on October 4.

The baby was taken to a hospital where he passed away two days later. Per PPB protocols, the Child Abuse Team began an investigation into the death, but the Oregon State Medical examiner has not as of yet provided a cause of death in the case.

The Oregon Department of Education reported the death is the second connected to the facility in two years, with officials saying another child died "under similar circumstances" in April of last year.

The Office of Child Care said the same staff members were involved in both deaths.

The Portland Police Bureau noted no arrests have been made following the most recent death.

