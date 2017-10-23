Portland day care center’s license suspended after second death reported in less than 2 years

A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.More >
A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.More >
A Washington County deputy is in the hospital after authorities say a suspect bit off his finger Monday morning.More >
A Washington County deputy is in the hospital after authorities say a suspect bit off his finger Monday morning.More >
Police determined the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was ruled accidental.More >
Police determined the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was ruled accidental.More >
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.More >
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.More >
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >
The damaged building was an unoccupied office attached to the apartment complex.More >
The damaged building was an unoccupied office attached to the apartment complex.More >
A Clark County woman said her puppy was snatched right out of her hands during a sale that went horribly wrong.More >
A Clark County woman said her puppy was snatched right out of her hands during a sale that went horribly wrong.More >
Deputies said a Cornelius man died after crashing his pickup into several light posts early Monday morning.More >
Deputies said a Cornelius man died after crashing his pickup into several light posts early Monday morning.More >
Police have identified the 21-year-old man who died when he crashed into an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.More >
Police have identified the 21-year-old man who died when he crashed into an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >