Search continues for hiker missing from near Mount Hood

The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in the Mount Hood area who was last seen two days ago.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Nathan Mitchell went on a day hike Saturday but never came home.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue set up a command center at the Wildwood Recreation Area near Welches near where Mitchell's car was found. Crews have been focusing their search there.

Three K-9 teams with ground support, several crews in four-wheel-drive vehicles and a communications team are working to find the hiker.

Search continues this morning for Nathan Mitchell in the Wildwood Recreation area. pic.twitter.com/yPCbWnutqo — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 23, 2017

We had 3 K9 teams with ground support, several 4X4's, and a comm team working yesterday in the Wildwood Recreation area. More today. pic.twitter.com/wkByb4fhE9 — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 23, 2017

Mitchell is described as standing 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray plaid shirt, a black rain jacket and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is asked to call 911.

