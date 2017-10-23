Search continues for hiker missing from near Mount Hood - KPTV - FOX 12

Search continues for hiker missing from near Mount Hood

WELCHES, OR (KPTV) -

The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in the Mount Hood area who was last seen two days ago.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Nathan Mitchell went on a day hike Saturday but never came home.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue set up a command center at the Wildwood Recreation Area near Welches near where Mitchell's car was found. Crews have been focusing their search there.

Three K-9 teams with ground support, several crews in four-wheel-drive vehicles and a communications team are working to find the hiker.

Mitchell is described as standing 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray plaid shirt, a black rain jacket and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is asked to call 911.

