Tribes seek reparations over destroyed Oregon site - KPTV - FOX 12

Tribes seek reparations over destroyed Oregon site

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Government lawyers asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by tribal elders who say the Oregon Department of Transportation destroyed a sacred site to expand a highway near Mount Hood.

Justice Department attorney Ben Schifman said in a telephone hearing Monday that the elders were not substantially burdened by the expansion of U.S. 26 and lacked standing to sue.

Plaintiffs' attorney Stephanie Barclay said the government in 2008 needlessly bulldozed the site that included a stone altar and medicinal plants.

Rather than money, the Native Americans are asking for a new altar, and for the planting of new trees and plants.

Judge Youlee Yim You will decide whether the case filed nearly a decade ago moves forward. She did not indicate when she will rule.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.