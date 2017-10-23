Police: McMinnville seeing increase in property crimes

Police in McMinnville say that a pair of recent burglaries at homes reflect an increase in thefts they are seeing across the town.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, the first burglary happened Thursday night at a home just outside of the city limits in the West Wind Country Estates subdivision on the west side of Northwest Hill Road and south of Northwest Baker Creek Road.

Officers and deputies arrived on the scene at an alarm activation at 10:45 p.m., and deputies found evidence of a forced entry into the home, though the suspect had already fled the scene.

Surveillance video from the home showed that a suspect had broken a window to enter the home while the residents were away.

Police said the second burglary happened Friday around 10 p.m. at a home on Northwest Baker Crest Court in McMinnville, where a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the house.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene once they were discovered by the homeowner and was gone before officers arrived. Investigators said that suspect appeared to have entered the home through a secured window.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, there has recently been an increase in the number of thefts from vehicles throughout the town, with what police called a “noticeable concentration” in areas near the recent burglaries. They also noted that theft reports had gone from several in a week to several each night.

The police department is asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious persons or activity in their neighborhoods, reporting concerns to the dispatch center at 503-434-6500.

They also ask that anyone who was a victim of a theft but has not yet reported it to contact police as soon as possible with the information.

