Police ID 21-year-old man who died in crash into SE Portland apartment complex

Police have identified the 21-year-old man who died when he crashed into an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Investigators said Anthony Reyes of Portland drove a 2017 Toyota Tacoma into the Courtyard on Stark Apartments on the 13400 block of Southeast Stark Street at 2:01 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses who called 911 told dispatchers the building had collapsed on the truck with the driver inside.

Emergency crews located Reyes in the driver’s seat of the truck. Police said Reyes died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Investigators said it appears Reyes was speeding north on Southeast 135th Avenue when he failed to turn onto Stark Street and crashed into the building. Officers believe intoxication was also a factor in the crash.

An unoccupied office attached to the apartments sustained significant damage, but nobody in the complex was injured or forced to evacuate their homes due to the crash.

