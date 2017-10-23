Blazers forward Harkless developing skill for taking shots off the court

Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.

The Blazers starting small forward told FOX 12 that while basketball is his main focus now, he was into footy growing up in New York City.

“I loved soccer ever since I was a kid. I used to play when I was younger. I have been to a lot of games, actually. I watch a lot of international soccer,” Harkless said. “Unfortunately, I haven't been able to get to many Timbers games, but the one I went to was a lot of fun.”

Now in his third season with the Blazers, the sixth-year pro has picked up the hobby of photography.

“It came out of nowhere really,” he explained. “I started taking pictures one day on a friend’s camera and then I thought it was pretty cool.”

Harkless bought his own camera last summer and has picked the brains of the photo pros ever since. Looking back, he said he must have developed an interest at a young age after winding up his mother's patience.

“My mom used to always to get mad at me because I used to take a bunch of pictures on her little camera that you had to wind,” Harkless said. “She would always get mad at me for wasting the film on just random pictures.”

There was no film to waste as Harkless snapped shot after shot for cup-chasing PTFC. FOX 12 was with “Photo Moe” behind the lens on the pitch at Providence Park.

”It's pretty cool the way photography has pretty much changed. Now it is so easy to take pictures and action shots come out so clear,” he said. “The ability to just snap photos and have thousands of photos on your camera is crazy.”

While Harkless doesn’t work for hire, he did say his camera will travel with him to the Blazers' 41 regular season road games.

“I like taking pictures of landscapes, so whenever we go to big cities or anything like that I like to take pictures of skylines, sunsets, and you know things like that,” he said.

The Trail Blazers have posted a gallery of photos from Harkless’ trip to Providence Park on Blazers.com.

Harkless’s mother is of Puerto Rican descent, and many of his relatives were affected by Hurricane Maria. He is contributing $50,000 towards relief efforts,

