Portland VA Medical Center asks for public’s help finding missing 74-year-old man

The Portland VA Medical Center is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old patient.

Gerald Beatty was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. Monday at the hospital boarding the TriMet Line 8 bus.

Authorities said Beatty may be demonstrating confusion and lack of appropriate decision-making capabilities.

Doctors said he is not a threat to the public, but he should return to his care providers for his own safety as soon as possible.

Beatty was wearing blue jeans, a cream-colored light jacket and white tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with a slender build. He is clean shaven, has white hair and no eye glasses.

Police are assisting in the search for Beatty.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 503-808-1911.

