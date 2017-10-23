Third person dies after September crash that killed man, girl in NE Portland

A third person has died after a crash in northeast Portland in September that killed a man and a 12-year-old girl.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Portland Police Bureau on Sunday that 25-year-old Deangelo Washington died at the hospital.

Police said Washington was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry that was involved in a crash with a Ford F350 pickup at the intersection of Northeast 15th Avenue and Lombard Street on Sept. 18.

A passenger in the Camry, 42-year-old Quilly Thomas, and a passenger in the pickup, 12-year-old Akaaylee Burton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others in the pickup suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Allyssa Burton, 18, told FOX 12 last month they were taking her boyfriend to work and her grandmother was driving with Akaaylee in the backseat.

Burton said the car crossed the centerline and slammed into their vehicle.

Burton said her spine was broken in two places, and her boyfriend and grandmother were also hospitalized.

The Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash and no other details were immediately released about the investigation by police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

