Portland’s Blitzen Trapper bringing something MORE to new video

PORTLAND, OR

The Portland-based band Blitzen Trapper is gearing up for a big album release on November 3, and fans will want to look for something MORE in the band’s new video.

Director Brad Burke invited MORE’s Molly Riehl to the set last week while he was filming the music video for "Dance with Me."

The single is from the band’s new album “Wild and Reckless,” which the band has been working on for almost a year.

To find out more about the new album, including how to pre-order now, check out BlitzenTrapper.net.

