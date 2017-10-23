Portland Water Bureau reports another cryptosporidium detection in Bull Run water

The Portland Water Bureau reported that the Bull Run Watershed has again tested positive for cryptosporidium.

The latest detection came from a sample collected Oct. 18.

One oocyst was detected in the 10-liter sample.

This follows other low-level detections from January through March, and once again in September.

The bureau switched from Bull Run to the Columbia South Shore Well Field in February due to the repeated positive tests. While the levels were low and there was not believed to be any public health risk, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

The bureau switched back to Bull Run in March.

After the most recent test, the Portland Water Bureau stated Bull Run is continuing to be used as the primary source of drinking water.

The general public is not advised to take additional precautions after the most recent detection.

Exposure to Cryptosporidium can cause cryptosporidiosis, a serious illness. Symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain.

The Center for Disease Control states people with severely weakened immune systems are at risk for more serious conditions.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that a small percentage of the population could experience gastro-intestinal illness from cryptosporidium and advises those who are “immunocompromised” to consult with a health care professional about the safety of drinking tap water from Bull Run.

Public health surveillance during and after a similar series of low-level detections from January through March of this year did not see an increase in Cryptosporidium-related illness, according to the city of Portland.

For more information, call the water line at 503-823-7525 or go to portlandoregon.gov/water/cryptoresults

