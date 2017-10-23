Fire rips through Woodburn home, people nearby jump in to help

Fire investigators in Woodburn are trying to figure out what sparked a two-alarm fire Monday morning off Astor Way.

Firefighters were called just after 10:30 a.m., and when they arrived they saw flames and black smoke were barreling out of the front and back doors.

But before firefighters arrived, several folks nearby raced to help the two people and a dog inside. One of those who stepped in is Janet Syska of Tualatin.

“It was just a fluke today that I was there,” she said.

Syska works for Synergy Home Care and was helping a client down the in the area. The twist of fate in this story is Syska doesn’t typically make house calls but was filling in for a coworker.

She said the nice weather also played a role because she was headed back to the Portland area with the window down when she smelled smoke and then heard screams for help.

Fire rips through elderly woman's home in Woodburn. Several good samaritans jump in to help. Story @ 6:30pm on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/q9SBaI8Uda — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 24, 2017

“There was smoke billowing out the front and somebody yelling for help,” Syska said. “I just happened upon it and you know, just kind of fate.”

She said she noticed an elderly woman in the front doorway, so she got out of her car to help her.

“I was pretty frightened,” Syska said.

Inside the home, Syska said a young woman was yelling for help. She says the woman was trying to find a dog.

Syska said a man believed to be a neighbor ran inside and got the dog out.

She said she isn’t a hero, just happy to be in the right place at the right time to be able to help someone out.

Fire investigators don’t know yet what sparked the blaze in the first place, but say it appears to have started in the kitchen. They are continuing to investigate.

