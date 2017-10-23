Section of Washougal River Road reopens after weekend closure

A portion of Washougal River Road that has been closed since Friday has reopened to traffic.

Clark County Public Works said a short section of the road near Northeast Paradise Road was closed after a small landslide sent rocks and other debris onto the road.

Crews pushed the debris off the road Friday morning, but the county kept the road closed through the weekend because of the potential for more rocks and other material to fall from the hillside.

On Monday, a contractor cut down a large Douglas Fir that was threatening to fall onto power lines and the road.

While the roadway is now back open after that operation, the potential for more material to fall onto the road remains.

Clark County Public Works is asking people to report any debris they see along that road.

