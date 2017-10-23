Police looking for man accused of armed robbery at NE Portland home

Police said they’re looking for a man accused of robbing people at gunpoint at a northeast Portland home Sunday night.

“It is really scary though,” said neighbor Rebecca Fry.

“It’s definitely some upsetting news to hear, especially so close,” said neighbor Bailey Baker.

They’re talking about the report of an armed robbery at a home near Northeast Jessup Street and 9th Avenue.

A man who lives in the house did not want to go on camera, but he did tell FOX 12 a man wearing a bandanna walked up to him on his porch with a gun and told him to give him everything.

“I’ve never had any problem with theft or that kind of situation so just to have someone roll up on you when you’re enjoying your Sunday night on your porch is pretty nerve-racking,” said neighbor Heather Horn.

The man told FOX 12 he gave the robber his wallet and cell phone. He said the friends he was with did the same.

“I think that’s what makes it so unnerving is that now things really are changing,” said Horn.

Some neighbors said they’re now taking extra precautions to stay safe.

“I’m not comfortable walking home tonight and in the time I’ve lived here, I asked my roommate for him to come pick me up and I live three blocks away,” said Horn.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build with a bandanna over his face. The suspect was brandishing a black handgun.

Anyone with information should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.