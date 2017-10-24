Former substitute teacher convicted of sex abuse, harassment involving students

A former substitute teacher was convicted on charges including third-degree sex abuse and sexual harassment involving students in Oregon City.

Norman Erald Scott was arrested in July 2016. He was 65 years old at the time of his arrest.

Police said he was accused of inappropriately touching students during class at Gardiner Middle School in October 2015.

Officers said the incidents were reported to school staff and then police the day they occurred and Scott was arrested following an investigation.

Police said the victims were 12 to 13 years old.

Scott was convicted by a judge Friday on three counts of third-degree sex abuse, six counts of sexual harassment and eight counts of harassment.

Those charges pertain to six victims.

Scott was found not guilty on one additional count of third-degree sex abuse, two counts of sexual harassment and two counts of harassment pertaining to two other alleged victims.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.

