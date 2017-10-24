Former substitute teacher sentenced to 6 months in jail for sex abuse involving students

A former substitute teacher was sentenced to six months in jail for sex abuse involving students.

Norman Erald Scott, 66, was arrested in July 2016.

Scott was convicted by a judge last month on three counts of third-degree sex abuse, six counts of sexual harassment and eight counts of harassment.

Those charges pertain to six victims.

Scott was found not guilty on one additional count of third-degree sex abuse, two counts of sexual harassment and two counts of harassment pertaining to two other alleged victims.

Police said Scott inappropriately touched students during class at Gardiner Middle School in October 2015.

Officers said the incidents were reported to school staff and then police the day they occurred and Scott was arrested following an investigation.

Police said the victims were 12 to 13 years old.

Along with six months in jail, Scott was sentenced Friday to five years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

