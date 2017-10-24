Deputies investigating stabbing near Stayton; victim critically - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating stabbing near Stayton; victim critically injured, suspect in custody

A stabbing victim was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody near Stayton, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to the 18000 block of North Santiam Highway, just east of Stayton, at 8:12 p.m. Monday.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies said a suspect was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released Monday night by deputies, citing the ongoing investigation.

