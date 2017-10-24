Former Vernonia officer sentenced on luring charges

A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
Five teenagers from Michigan have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.More >
Five teenagers from Michigan have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.More >
A 10-month-old child was severely injured after being left with a babysitter for the weekend, according to court documents.More >
A 10-month-old child was severely injured after being left with a babysitter for the weekend, according to court documents.More >
A stabbing victim was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody near Stayton, according to deputies.More >
A stabbing victim was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody near Stayton, according to deputies.More >
A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.More >
A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.More >
Sprague High School officials said a teacher was placed on administrative leave after he was caught with a gun on campus Friday.More >
Sprague High School officials said a teacher was placed on administrative leave after he was caught with a gun on campus Friday.More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
A Florida couple said they received 65 pounds of marijuana inside the storage bins they ordered from Amazon.More >
A Florida couple said they received 65 pounds of marijuana inside the storage bins they ordered from Amazon.More >