Former Vernonia officer sentenced on luring charges

Former Vernonia officer sentenced on luring charges

ST HELENS, OR

A former Vernonia police officer is going to jail after pleading no contest to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Gene Baska was sentenced Friday to nine months in jail, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Baska was arrested in 2015 after investigators said he sent a then 13-year-old girl sexually explicit messages.

He pleaded no contest to charges of attempted sexual abuse and luring a minor in June.

