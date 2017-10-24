On the Go with Joe at the Moda Center for the Blazers home opener

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.More >
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.More >
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
A 10-month-old child was severely injured after being left with a babysitter for the weekend, according to court documents.More >
A 10-month-old child was severely injured after being left with a babysitter for the weekend, according to court documents.More >
A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.More >
A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.More >
Five teenagers from Michigan have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.More >
Five teenagers from Michigan have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
Sprague High School officials said a teacher was placed on administrative leave after he was caught with a gun on campus Friday.More >
Sprague High School officials said a teacher was placed on administrative leave after he was caught with a gun on campus Friday.More >
A stabbing victim was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody near Stayton, according to deputies.More >
A stabbing victim was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody near Stayton, according to deputies.More >
A Florida couple said they received 65 pounds of marijuana inside the storage bins they ordered from Amazon.More >
A Florida couple said they received 65 pounds of marijuana inside the storage bins they ordered from Amazon.More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >