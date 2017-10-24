On the Go with Joe at the Moda Center for the Blazers home opener

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.

The Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. at the Moda Center.

Fans headed to the game can experience some of the best of Oregon, with upscale offerings from local vineyards and craft brewers, as well as traditional favorites.

Portland fans also will have a chance to stop by the team store to pick up the new-look Nike Blazers gear. The team is also introducing a new limited-edition game day poster series, with proceeds from the sales going to the Trail Blazers Foundation.

In addition to the fun in the stands, some lucky fans will also have a chance take the court to compete in Battle Ball, which Joe V. got to try out first hand.

Caught a #battleball beat-down courtesy of the @trailblazers stunt team. I can only hope that the Blazers lay a beating like this tonight! pic.twitter.com/UpdD8elfXU — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 24, 2017

For a full schedule and ticket information, head to Blazers.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.