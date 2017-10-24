Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 24

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Looking for a way to honor our troops this Veterans Day? Cabela’s in Tualatin has the perfect way to say, "Thank you for your service." The store is hosting an event over Veterans Day weekend for quilters to come together to create quilts that will head to U.S. service personnel in hospitals overseas. For more information on the gathering, head to event’s Facebook page.

