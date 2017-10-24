Reward offered in 2014 SE Portland killing

Police released this sketch of the suspect in the 2014 killing of Michael William Olson. (Portland Police Bureau)

Police are offering a new reward in hopes the public will be able to help them solve an investigation into a 2014 killing in southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced the reward Tuesday tied to the investigation into the death of Michael William Olson.

Investigators said Olson, a resident of the Woodstock Neighborhood, was found suffering from a gunshot wound by officers and medical personnel in the 6100 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue the night of September 30, 2014.

Homicide investigators said they believed Olson was killed during a robbery. Witnesses described the suspect to police as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic man.

Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.