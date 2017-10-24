Suspect, 26, accused of stabbing and killing 70-year-old man nea - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect, 26, accused of stabbing and killing 70-year-old man near Stayton

Posted: Updated:
Taylor Samuel, jail booking photo Taylor Samuel, jail booking photo
Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office
STAYTON, OR (KPTV) -

A 26-year-old suspect is facing the charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 70-year-old man near Stayton.

Emergency crews responded to the 18000 block of North Santiam Highway, just east of Stayton, at 8:12 p.m. Monday.

Jere Moody, 70, of Stayton, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported Moody died at the hospital. His death is being investigated  as a homicide.

A suspect, 26-year-old Taylor Samuel of Stayton, was taken into custody Monday night. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on the charge of murder. 

Deputies did not release any other details, including a possible motive, about this case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.