Suspect, 26, accused of stabbing and killing 70-year-old man near Stayton

A 26-year-old suspect is facing the charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 70-year-old man near Stayton.

Emergency crews responded to the 18000 block of North Santiam Highway, just east of Stayton, at 8:12 p.m. Monday.

Jere Moody, 70, of Stayton, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported Moody died at the hospital. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect, 26-year-old Taylor Samuel of Stayton, was taken into custody Monday night. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on the charge of murder.

Deputies still on scene investigating a homicide outside of Stayton. Suspect expected in court today at 3:00. pic.twitter.com/kDA75aBOhW — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 24, 2017

Deputies did not release any other details, including a possible motive, about this case.

