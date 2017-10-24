Transgender inmate settles state lawsuit over medical care - KPTV - FOX 12

Transgender inmate settles state lawsuit over medical care

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Michelle Wright, photo courtesy ACLU of Oregon Michelle Wright, photo courtesy ACLU of Oregon
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The Oregon Department of Corrections has settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of a transgender inmate who said she was denied medical care.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said Michelle Wright had been subjected to cruel and unusual punishment because she was denied hormone treatment and counseling.

The suit said the inmate was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and has attempted suicide several times while in custody.

In the settlement announced Tuesday, Wright will receive $167,500 in damages. The state is also giving her hormone treatments and will consider transferring her to a women's prison.

Wright was convicted of attempted armed robbery in 2013. Her earliest release date is November 2018.

Reporting by Gillian Flaccus. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.