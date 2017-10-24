Portland man dies after driving off I-84, crashing into overpass wall near The Dalles

A Portland man died after driving off Interstate 84 and crashing into an overpass wall near The Dalles.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Milepost 82 at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a 2013 Toyota Highlander was eastbound on I-84 when the driver left the roadway to the south of the highway, crossed a large grassy area and rocky median and went up a steep embankment into a concrete overpass wall.

The car hit the wall head-on and then rolled several times.

The driver, David J. Higgins, 42, of Portland, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speeding is being considered a factor in the crash. Higgins was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

Mid-Columbia Valley Fire and Rescue, Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police in this case.

