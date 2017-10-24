Police: Men arrested in S. Oregon with 201 pounds of pot from California destined for Minnesota

Two men who flew into southern Oregon from Colorado were arrested with 201 pounds of marijuana they picked up in California and were set to deliver to Minnesota, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on a speeding 2017 Ford Explorer on Interstate 5 near Merlin at 5:30 p.m. Oct.18.

During the stop, investigators said the trooper became suspicious of criminal conduct and searched the vehicle following a roadside investigation.

Police said 201 pounds of packaged marijuana was discovered in the SUV.

Investigators arrested Pandy Hout, 29, of Shakopee, Minnesota, and Lor Meng, 28, of Sacramento, California.

Investigators said the pair flew into the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport from Denver and rented the Ford Explorer.

They then traveled to an unknown location in California and picked up the marijuana, according to police.

Investigators believe they were transporting the marijuana to Minnesota.

Hout and Meng are facing charges of import/export of marijuana with more than 16 pounds across state lines, possession of marijuana with more than 8 pounds in a public place and unlawful delivery of marijuana with more than 16 pounds with intent to distribute.

Each charge is a Class C felony.

Hout and Meng were booked into the Josephine County Jail.

Police said, as a reminder, information about legal possession of marijuana in Oregon can be found at whatslegaloregon.com.

