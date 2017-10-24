Man taking photos off Hwy 42 in Douglas Co. dies after being hit by SUV

A man taking photos off Highway 42 in Douglas County died at the hospital after being hit by an SUV.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 51 west of Camas Valley at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a 2008 Ford Edge SUV was heading west when the driver left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit 61-year-old Donald Dickinson of North Bend.

Police said Dickinson was standing off the roadway taking photos.

Dickinson was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg where he later died.

The driver was taken to the hospital in Roseburg with serious injuries and later flown to Sacred Heart of Springfield for further treatment.

There was no information released by police about possible charges or citations in this case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.