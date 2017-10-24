Portland man arrested for online luring while on probation for similar crime

A man who police said is already on probation for purchasing sex with a minor is now back in jail.

Officers re-arrested Mark Wann last week as part of a Portland Police Bureau undercover mission.

According to court documents, officers conducting the sting operation posted a fake ad from a young woman who wanted to exchange money for sex on the website backpage.com.

The officers said Wann replied to the ad and agreed to meet a 19-year-old girl and a 15-year old girl and pay $300 for sex.

Officers arrested him at a Portland hotel where the fake meet-up was planned.

Last year, Wann was sentenced to three years of probation for luring and purchasing sex with a minor.

Wann is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.