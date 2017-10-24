Massive mast marks milestone in Vancouver waterfront development

A massive mast has marked a milestone in Vancouver’s waterfront development on the Columbia River.

A 75-foot mast weighing 59,000 pounds was installed Monday as a signature element of the city’s new Grant Street Pier, part of the waterfront park taking shape in downtown Vancouver.

Temporary cables will be installed initially until 16 permanent galvanized steel cables can be fabricated and installed in December by Vancouver-based contractor Rotschy Inc.

The pier mast was installed at an angle, making it more than 70 feet off the ground.

"The raising of the pier's mast marks a significant milestone in our progress on Vancouver's new waterfront park and pier," said Terry Snyder, city of Vancouver landscape architect. "It's a great first look at how magnificent this new pier will be."

The 7.3-acre city park and new pier will complement Columbia Waterfront LLC's 32-acre, high density, mixed use urban redevelopment project that will include office space, retail space and residential units developed by Gramor Development

The site is part of the redevelopment of an old Boise-Cascade mill site along the Columbia River just west of the former Red Lion Inn at The Quay.

For more, go to thewaterfrontvancouverusa.com.

