MORE talks with ‘Ringer’ author Lauren Oliver

Author Lauren Oliver has been called the Stephen King of young adult novels.

She has multiple bestsellers under her belt, and her new novel “Ringer” is a follow-up to “Replica” and takes the same approach of telling the same story from two different perspectives.

Oliver stopped by MORE to discuss her new book, her titles becoming films, writing for young adult readers and why she thinks Portland attracts so many writers.

For more on “Ringer” or Oliver’s other books, visit LaurenOliverBooks.com.

