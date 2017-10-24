Tualatin Veterans Day event looks to bring quilted comfort to hospitalized soldiers

Looking for a way to honor our troops this Veterans Day? Cabela’s in Tualatin has the perfect way to say, "Thank you for your service."

The store is hosting an event over Veterans Day weekend for quilters to come together to create quilts that will head to U.S. service personnel in hospitals overseas.

Cabela’s HR manager Cinda Heron said she was inspired to host the event after her son, who was in the U.S. Army and served in Afghanistan, received a quality while he was in a hospital with pneumonia.

No sewing or quilting experience is necessary to join in since experienced designers and sewers will be on hand to put together the final designs.

For more information on the gathering, head to event’s Facebook page.

