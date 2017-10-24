More than $300K in gems stolen from Montana couple after event in Hillsboro

A Montana couple who traveled to Oregon for the Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show had more than $300,000 in gems stolen from their car at a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Deputies released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle and asked for the public’s help solving the case Tuesday.

The theft occurred Oct. 15. Investigators said the couple from Columbus, Montana had attended the show at the Washington County Fairgrounds as vendors.

They specialize in unique Yogo sapphires.

The couple left the gem show at around 6:30 p.m. and went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant on the 1200 block of Northeast 48th Avenue in Hillsboro.

Deputies said they ordered food and sat a window where they believed they could see their vehicle.

Investigators said it is apparent the thieves knew exactly what they wanted and where the items were inside the victims’ 2014 Ford Expedition.

The gems, mainly Yogo sapphires, were in aluminum locking cases measuring 30 inches tall, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep with each weighing around 50 pounds.

Each case had at least 30 trays of jewelry and gems. The value of the items is estimated at $300,000 to $500,000.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6175.

