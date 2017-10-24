Police searching for missing Gresham teen considered endangered

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who is considered endangered.

Maeteicha “Mae” Green, 17, was last seen leaving a home on the 100 block of Northeast 164th Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday.

A witness told officers she got into a waiting car and left in an unknown direction.

Green did not show up at school Monday and has not been heard from since.

There is no description of the car or what Green was wearing.

Green is described as black with a dark complexion, 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 250 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair that is very curly.

She is known to use mass transit and likes to walk the track at Glendoveer Golf Course.

Police said Green is considered endangered because she takes daily medications.

Anyone with information about Green’s location is asked to call the police dispatch center at 503-823-3333 or the tip line at 503-618-2719.

