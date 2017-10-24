Nat Borchers goes one-on-one with Olympic silver medalist Galen Rupp

Runner Galen Rupp is a Portland success story, with NCAA records, national championships and an Olympic silver medal in his trophy case.

While Rupp found great success as a distance runner, he told FOX 12’s Nat Borchers track was not always his favorite sport.

During a recent one-on-one conversation between the Olympian and the Timbers great, Rupp said soccer was his first love, but his mom encouraged him to take up running with her.

Rupp also talked about his transition from track racing to marathons and also discussed his recent victory at the Chicago Marathon.

For more on Rupp, check out NikeOregonProject.com.

