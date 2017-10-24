Washington Co. child sex abuse suspect tracked down in China

A man deputies suspect was involved in multiple sex crimes against children in Washington County is now in custody after federal officers tracked him down in China and returned him to the United States.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported 41-year-old Toby A. Mendenhall was booked into the Washington County Jail on eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office began their investigation into reports Mendenhall had sexually abused multiple children in the county.

An arrest warrant was issued on December 2, 2016, but detectives learned Mendenhall had fled to China. The sheriff’s office then requested assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

The task force tracked Mendenhall to Shanghai, China, and local officials were alerted to his status as a wanted fugitive. The task force and Chinese officials were able to work together and bring Mendenhall back to the United States.

Detectives investigating the case believe there may be additional victims involved, noting that Mendenhall lived in multiple locations around the Portland metro area, including Vancouver.

They ask anyone with information on Mendenhall and his interaction with children to please call 503-846-2500 to speak with detectives.

