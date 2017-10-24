Keizer police release surveillance of suspect wanted for string of burglaries

Police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Keizer on the same day.

The same suspect is believed to have burglarized three homes Sunday morning.

The crimes occurred on the 5800 block of Kate Lane Northeast at 5 a.m., the 6200 block of 11th Avenue Northeast at 6:20 a.m. and the 1200 block of Harmony Drive Northeast at 7 a.m.

In the incident on 11th Avenue, police said the person living in the home woke up to find the suspect inside his truck parked in front of the home. The victim confronted the suspect and attempted to detain him, but the suspect got away.

Officers said the suspect had also entered the home in that case.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to have gone into the 7-Eleven store on the 5500 block of River Road North on Sunday afternoon where he was caught on camera.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released by detectives Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and a dark beard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Phelps at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3497.

