Nonprofit aims to make kids' hospital stays brighter by decorating their rooms

Two men who flew into southern Oregon from Colorado were arrested with 201 pounds of marijuana they picked up in California and were set to deliver to Minnesota, according to police.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
A 26-year-old suspect is facing the charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 70-year-old man near Stayton.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
A Portland day care center's license has been suspended after the death of a baby earlier this month, marking the second time a child has died at the center in less than two years.More >
The Oregon Department of Corrections has settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of a transgender inmate who said she was denied medical care.More >
Five teenagers from Michigan have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.More >
A Montana couple who traveled to Oregon for the Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show had more than $300,000 in gems stolen from their car at a nearby McDonald's restaurant.More >
A 10-month-old child was severely injured after being left with a babysitter for the weekend, according to court documents.More >
