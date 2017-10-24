Thieves accused of stealing boat in northwest Portland

Portland Police are looking for someone accused of stealing a boat in northwest Portland.

“So it was a week ago last Wednesday sometime in the middle of the night, and some people came by and undid the trailer off the back of my car and drove away with my boat,” said Scott Kennedy.

Kennedy said he was shocked when he found his trailer and boat missing from his street on Northwest Cumberland Road.

“You can’t leave anything in the car in this neighborhood and unfortunately that’s just the way it goes and apparently you can’t leave any large objects like a boat attached the car either,” he said.

Kennedy said he has had the boat for more than three years.

“Well, the boat, it’s kind of a bit retro classic you know, a mid-80s mini hawk,” said Kennedy.

He also put a lot of work into it to make it stand out.

“You know anytime you were going to the marina, everybody would want to come up and see it, because it was a boat that looked like right out of Disneyland,” said Kennedy.

He is now hoping the distinct look is what brings it back home.

“Well, it was a family adventure boat and we all went out and did stuff with my girls and enjoyed it and it just has memories associated with it,” said Kennedy.

He added, “I never imagined that it would be sought after by a thief.”

Kennedy said his boat is worth more than $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police.

