Police: Man injured in shooting in NE Portland

Police say a man was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland Tuesday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple people hearing gunfire in the area of Northeast Hancock Street and Northeast 13th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man as emergency medical personnel arrived. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with several witnesses and learned that before the gunfire, the victim and two men had been arguing. Based on witness statements, officers believe one of the men fired multiple shots, injuring the victim.

Police say the suspects left the area in a white sedan and have not been located. One was described as a white male in his mid-20s with medium height and medium weight. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s.

Northeast Hancock Street will remain closed between Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 14th Avenue while officers investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Assault Detail at 503-823-0400.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.