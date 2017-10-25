Missing Gresham woman found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Gresham woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 24-year-old Gresham woman has been found safe.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Anne Khanthavong on Wednesday morning.

Officers said she unexpectedly missed work on Monday and Tuesday and had not connected with anyone for several days.   

By Wednesday evening, officers said they had been in contact with Khanthavong and they reported she is safe.

No other details were released about this case. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.