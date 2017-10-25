Missing Gresham woman found safe

A missing 24-year-old Gresham woman has been found safe.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Anne Khanthavong on Wednesday morning.

Officers said she unexpectedly missed work on Monday and Tuesday and had not connected with anyone for several days.

By Wednesday evening, officers said they had been in contact with Khanthavong and they reported she is safe.

No other details were released about this case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.