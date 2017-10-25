Police searching for missing 24-year-old Gresham woman

Police in Gresham are looking for a woman who hasn’t been heard from since late Sunday night, and are now asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Gresham police said that Anne Khanthavong unexpectedly missed work on Monday and Tuesday. She has not been in contact with anyone in several days.

Police said Khanthavong’s friends and family are worried about her wellbeing.

Khanthavong is described as an Asian woman with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Police said she is associated with a gold Toyota Prius, which has the Oregon license plate 346JKJ. The car is also missing.

Anyone with information on Khanthavong’s location is asked to call the Gresham police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

