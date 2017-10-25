Police: Wanted man with BB gun arrested in SE Portland

Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they said he showed a BB gun to someone at a 7-Eleven in southeast Portland.

When officers responded to the convenience store, located at 14725 Southeast Division Street, they found a man with a BB gun in his pocket.

Officers took the man, identified as 33-year-old Colby Dion Benson, into custody.

Police said Benson also had a previous warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

