Police: Wanted man with BB gun arrested in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Wanted man with BB gun arrested in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Colby Dion Benson booking photo Colby Dion Benson booking photo
Photo: PPB East Photo: PPB East
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they said he showed a BB gun to someone at a 7-Eleven in southeast Portland.

When officers responded to the convenience store, located at 14725 Southeast Division Street, they found a man with a BB gun in his pocket.

Officers took the man, identified as 33-year-old Colby Dion Benson, into custody.

Police said Benson also had a previous warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.