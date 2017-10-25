Deli burglarized in SE Portland, police searching for suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Deli burglarized in SE Portland, police searching for suspect

Reporter Marilyn Deutsch
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police responded to a burglarized deli in southeast Portland Wednesday morning and found a glass door smashed but no suspect. 

Officers were informed around 4:30 a.m. that a security alarm went off at the Happy Deli at 2602 Southeast 162nd Avenue. 

When they arrived at the scene, police said a rock was thrown through a door. Broken glass could be seen on the floor of the deli. 

The deli wasn't open at the time of the break-in. 

Security footage shot at the deli shows a suspect caught on camera, but no one was located by officers. 

It is unclear if anything was taken, but no money was stolen since none is left in the deli when it is closed. 

