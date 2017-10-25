Deli burglarized in SE Portland, police searching for suspect

Police responded to a burglarized deli in southeast Portland Wednesday morning and found a glass door smashed but no suspect.

Officers were informed around 4:30 a.m. that a security alarm went off at the Happy Deli at 2602 Southeast 162nd Avenue.

Burglary alarm at the Happy Deli, 2602 SE 162 turned out to be a burglary. Rock through window. Suspect was not located pic.twitter.com/5exxv81NHI — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 25, 2017

When they arrived at the scene, police said a rock was thrown through a door. Broken glass could be seen on the floor of the deli.

Happy Deli on SE 162nd broken into this morning.#fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ReR6DXaFnL — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 25, 2017

Glass all over carpet at Happy Deli after morning burglary. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/UYcykPNJig — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 25, 2017

The deli wasn't open at the time of the break-in.

Security footage shot at the deli shows a suspect caught on camera, but no one was located by officers.

Caught on camera suspect in Deli break-in #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8rpUL109vO — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 25, 2017

It is unclear if anything was taken, but no money was stolen since none is left in the deli when it is closed.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved