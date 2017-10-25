Police searching for 58-year-old Woodburn man - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for 58-year-old Woodburn man

Pedro "Pete" Munoz Morales, courtesy Woodburn police
Similar car to the one driven by Munoz Morales
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Woodburn man who was last seen two weeks ago.

The Woodburn Police Department said Wednesday that Pedro “Pete” Munoz Morales was last seen by family members on or around Thursday, Oct. 12.

Munoz Morales is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Police said Munoz Morales drives a red 2015 Chevrolet Sonic 4-door hatchback, similar to the one pictured. The Sonic has the Oregon license plate 623JBB.

Munoz Morales is known to frequent the Woodburn and Salem areas.

Police are asking anyone with information on his current whereabouts, or have seen him since his disappearance, to contact Det. Jorge Gaspar at 503-982-2345.

