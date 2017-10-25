On the Go with Joe at Art of Makeup

With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
Two men who flew into southern Oregon from Colorado were arrested with 201 pounds of marijuana they picked up in California and were set to deliver to Minnesota, according to police.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.More >
The search continued Tuesday for a missing hiker near Welches, but there are new clues that searchers hope will help bring him home.More >
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >
A Montana couple who traveled to Oregon for the Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show had more than $300,000 in gems stolen from their car at a nearby McDonald's restaurant.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
Police in Gresham are looking for a woman who hasn’t been heard from since late Sunday night, and are now asking for the public’s help in finding her.More >
Hurricane Harvey has claimed another victim, about two months after making landfall in Texas. A 31-year-old man died last week after being diagnosed with a rare flesh-eating bacterial infection known as necrotizing fasciitis, the Galveston County Health District announced.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
