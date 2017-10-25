On the Go with Joe at Art of Makeup - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Art of Makeup

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.

Joe visited the Art of Makeup in Lake Oswego sit down with Emmy winning makeup artist Thomas Surprenant.

While in the chair, Joe got much hairier than usual.

At the end of his makeup session, Joe resembled a fan favorite member of the X-Men: Wolverine.

To learn more about the Art of Makeup, such as its schooling and services, visit its website.

