Affidavit: Woman punched officer in SE Portland bike shop, tried to steal patrol car

A woman punched a police officer in the face and tried to steal a patrol car after causing damage at a bicycle shop in southeast Portland, according to court documents.

Jessica Anjuli Smith, 36, was arrested Monday.

Police responded to Clever Cycles on the 900 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard on reports of a woman who damaged bicycles and a computer.

Officers arrived and attempted to arrest Smith, but court documents state she punched an officer in the face, causing her nose to bleed, as well as swelling and bruising.

Surveillance video from Clever Cycles showed Smith punch the officer and then walk out of the bike shop, with two officers, including the one who was hit, following behind her.

Police twice used a Taser on the suspect, but the strikes had no effect on Smith, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Smith ran toward a car in the street and tried to get in through the passenger door, but it was locked.

Officers yelled at the driver to leave and the driver drove away.

Smith then got into a patrol car with the engine running and the keys in the ignition, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Smith fiddled with the keys in the ignition before officers got in and turned off the engine.

Smith was dragged out of the car by police, but court documents state she was screaming and resisting arrest the entire time.

After she was taken into custody, court documents state she apologized for “attacking people” and said she “pushed” the officer out of self-defense.

Smith was arrested on multiple charges including criminal mischief, assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

