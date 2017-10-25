Police: Woman accused of assaulting 4-year-old son, throwing him in bushes in Lebanon

A woman was arrested after witnesses reported seeing her assault her 4-year-old son and throw the boy into the bushes in Lebanon, according to police.

Officers responded to South Main Road and Walker Road at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple callers reported seeing the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Sheena Greathouse of Sweet home, assaulting a child.

Investigators said they confirmed the assault.

Greathouse was arrested on the charge of third-degree assault and booked into the Linn County Jail.

The child was taken into protective custody and evaluated by medical workers. The child sustained small scratches and a bruise to his head, according to police.

The boy was released to the Department of Human Services.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751.

